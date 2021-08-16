"미국은 졌다" 46년만에 다시 등장한 사이공 함락 전문

역사는 반복한다. 특히 역사에서 교훈에서 배우지 못하면 그렇다.
월남 패망 당시 미국 중앙정보국(CIA) 지부장이 이 같은 내용의 전문을 보냈다. 그러나, 미국은 역사의 교훈을 깡끄리 잊었고, 아프가니스탄의 수도 카불이 함락됐다.
전 CIA 사이공 지부장인 토머스 폴가의 비밀 전문이 최근 다시 화제다. 폴가는 75년 4월 30일 당시 비화 전신기를 파괴하고 헬리콥터에 타기 직전 워싱턴 DC에 마지막 전문을 보냈다.
그는 “사이공 지부에서 보내는 마지막 메시지”라고 시작하는 전문에서 “길고 힘든 싸움이었지만, 우리는 졌다”고 썼다. 그러면서도 “미국 역사상 독특한 이 경험(베트남전 패배)은 세계 강대국으로서 미국의 지위를 무너뜨리는 신호탄은 아니다”고 했다.
그러나 “미국은 심각하게 패배했고, 그럴 수밖에 없는 상황이었다. 우리는 수많은 인력과 자원을 투입하고도 (미국의 베트남 개입) 정책은 인색하고 어정쩡했는데, 이에 대한 재검토가 필요할 것으로 보인다”고 강조했다.
이어 “역사로부터 배우지 못한 사람은 그것을 반복할 수밖에 없다. 또 다른 월남을 경험하지 않기 위해 교훈을 얻기 바란다”며 “사이공 교신 끝”이라고 전문을 맺었다.
폴가의 비밀 전문은 미국이 월남에 군대를 보내고 막대한 경제 원조를 했지만 질 수밖에 없었던 이유로부터 교훈을 얻어내 다시는 월남과 같은 패배를 겪지 말자는 내용이었다.
미국의 커뮤니티 사이트인 레딧 등에선 그의 전문을 다시 인용하며 미국이 역사의 교훈을 잊었다는 비판의 목소리가 나왔다.
헝가리 출신인 폴가는 43년 미국에 이민한 뒤 47년 CIA가 만들어지자 첩보계에 발을 디뎠다. 뉴욕타임스는 부고 기사에서 그를 “마지막 CIA 창립멤버”라고 평가했다.
폴가가 73년 파리 평화 협정과 미군 철수 이후 월맹의 의도와 위협을 제대로 인식하지 못했다는 비판도 있다. 그는 2014년 3월 22일 91세에 사망했다.
■「
토머스 폴가의 비밀 전문(영어 원문)
This will be final message from Saigon station. It has been a long and hard fight and we have lost. This experience, unique in the history of the United States, does not signal necessarily the demise of the United States as a world power.」
The severity of the defeat and the circumstances of it, however, would seem to call for a reassessment of the policies of niggardly half-measures which have characterized much of our participation here despite the commitment of manpower and resources, which were certainly generous. Those who fail to learn from history are forced to repeat it. Let us hope that we will not have another Vietnam experience and that we have learned our lesson.
Saigon signing off.
The severity of the defeat and the circumstances of it, however, would seem to call for a reassessment of the policies of niggardly half-measures which have characterized much of our participation here despite the commitment of manpower and resources, which were certainly generous. Those who fail to learn from history are forced to repeat it. Let us hope that we will not have another Vietnam experience and that we have learned our lesson.
Saigon signing off.