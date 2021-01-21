바이든의 미국 열렸다…미·중 '뉴 투키디데스' 경쟁 시대로

바이든 행정부에 낯익은 얼굴이 많지만 조 바이든 대통령 임기는 오바마 행정부 3기가 아니다. 트럼프 2기는 더더욱 아니다. 조 바이든이 누구인지를 잊지 말자. 그는 백악관에 입성하는 신출내기가 아니다. 오바마 정부에서 8년간 부통령이었고, 그 전 10여 년 동안 상원 외교위원장을 지냈다. 그는 전 세계와 다른 국가를 상대로 어떻게 외교를 해야 하는지에 대해 잘 이해하고 있다.
"바이든, 중국 라이벌로 인식하되
"바이든, 중국 라이벌로 인식하되
도울 것은 돕는 5R 전략 쓸 것"
일반적인 외교정책 관행 복원해
'세계서 존경받는 미국' 재건 추진
파리협정·세계보건기구 재가입
"한국과 한편" 동맹 서약 지킬 것
2020년대를 관통하는 세계적 이슈는 부상하는 중국과 강대국 미국 사이의 경쟁이다. 바이든의 삶의 궤적을 살펴보면 대중 접근법의 단서가 되는 ‘5R’을 발견할 수 있다.
일반적인 외교정책 관행을 복원하고(Restoration), 국익에 해로운 트럼프 이니셔티브를 뒤집고(Reversal), 국익의 관점에서 트럼프가 주장하는 중국 관련 159개 업적을 리뷰하고(Review), 중국은 단순히 강대국이 아니라 ‘투키디데스 라이벌(Thucydidean rival)’이라는 점을 깨닫지만(Recognition), 동시에 미·중이 결코 혼자 힘으로는 해결할 수 없는 실존적 위기에 직면한 작은 지구에 살고 있다는 벗어날 수 없는 사실을 현실적으로(Realism) 이해한다. 미·중은 상호확증파괴(MAD) 위험의 그림자가 드리운 기후 붕괴와 핵무기로부터 생존해야 한다는 도전과제를 안고 있다.
② 뒤집기=미국의 국익에 분명히 해가 되는 트럼프 이니셔티브를 뒤집는 과정에서 바이든 행정부는 파리협정, 세계보건기구(WHO), 유엔인권위원회, 그 외 많은 국제기구에 재가입할 것이다. 미국은 트럼프가 탈퇴를 선언하기 전까진 이들 국제기구에서 적극적인 역할을 해왔다. 트럼프가 동맹과 국제기구를 혐오했다면 바이든은 언제나 동맹 중시파였다. 그는 동맹이야말로 미국의 힘을 배가시킬 수 있다고 믿는다. 자신 있게 말할 수 있는데 바이든은 “한국과 한 편에 설 것이며, 동아시아와 그 외의 지역에서 평화를 지키기 위해 동맹을 강화할 것”이라는 약속을 지킬 것이다.
바이든은 외교의 중요성을 이해하고 있다. 그런 연유로 앞으로 중국을 다루는 미국 외교관들이 베이징과 워싱턴 대사관에서 맘껏 실력을 발휘하는 장면을 더 많이 볼 수 있을 것이다. 또 모든 레벨에서 미국과 중국 정부가 진지하게 대화하는 모습이 부활하고, 트럼프가 철수시켰던 미국 질병통제예방센터 스태프들이 중국으로 돌아가고, 중국이 상호 동등한 활동을 보장한다면 중국과 미국 기자들이 각자 원래 주재했던 국가로 기꺼이 돌아갈 것이다.
③ 재검토=중국을 상대로 ‘159개의 업적’을 만들었다는 트럼프 정부의 자랑을 리뷰하면서 바이든 팀은 그 업적이 과연 미국의 국익에 도움이 되는지를 물을 것이다. 이 과정에서 어떤 업적은 뒤집힐 것이고, 어떤 업적은 수정 보완될 것이다.
일례로 바이든은 후보 시절 ‘관세맨(tariff man)’ 트럼프는 대중 무역 불균형에 대한 편견을 갖고 있으며 관세 부과 당시 예상했던 것보다 더 큰 손해를 미국 소비자와 생산자에게 끼쳤다고 비판했다. 트럼프의 관세 부과의 효과를 이제는 직접 점검할 수 있기에 재검토가 이뤄질 것이다. 트럼프가 주장한 관세 부과 목적은 미국의 대중국 무역적자를 줄이는 것이었는데 오늘날 무역적자는 관세 부과 이후 더욱 늘어났다.
④ 인정=바이든은 중국을 냉전 시대 러시아의 쌍둥이라고 생각하지 않을 것이다. 바이든은 두 나라의 관계를 ‘강대국 경쟁자(great power competitor)’로 다뤘던 트럼프 행정부의 판단이 부적절하다는 점을 알고 있다. 러시아는 전통적인 ‘강대국 경쟁자’다. 반면에 중국은 진정한 ‘투키디데스 라이벌’이다.
중국의 부상은 전 세계 권력 지형을 빠르게 변화시키고 있다. 영향력뿐 아니라 세계를 미국의 세기로 만들었던 바로 그 미국의 실체를 위협하는 것이다. 이런 극적인 변화는 70년 이상 강대국 간의 전쟁이 없었고 유례없는 글로벌 번영을 이끌었던 미국 주도의 세계 질서를 위협하고 있다.
⑤ 현실주의=미국과 중국이 기후 붕괴와 핵무기가 상호 확증파괴라는 심각한 위협을 낳을 수 있는 작은 지구에 살고 있다는 벗어날 수 없는 사실을 현실적으로 받아들인다면 두 나라는 협력의 필요성을 느낄 것이다. 이런 환경에서 살아남기 위한 4C가 바로 그것이다.
우선, 오해와 착오를 줄이기 위해 매우 긴밀하게 커뮤니케이션(communication)해야 한다. 원치 않는 갈등을 촉발할 수 있는 이니셔티브를 억제(constraints)해야 한다. 제3자의 도발 또는 우연한 사고가 미·중 양국을 원치 않는 전쟁으로 이끌지 않도록 조율(coordination)하고, 나아가 협력(cooperation)해야 한다. 온실가스 세계 1, 2위 배출국인 두 나라가 살기 좋은 지구환경을 유지하기 위해 배출량을 줄일 방법을 찾기 위해 협력해야 한다.
바이든 대통령 앞에는 2021년 미국 외교정책 결정자들의 앞에 놓인 엄청난 과제와 함께 사람들의 상상을 훨씬 뛰어넘는 국내정치의 도전과제가 놓여 있다. 에이브러햄 링컨은 “집안이 분열하면 홀로 서 있을 수 없다(뭉치면 살고 흩어지면 죽는다는 의미)”는 성경의 경고를 인용하면서 이 경고가 심오한 진리라는 사실을 깨달았다. 단일 전쟁에서 가장 많은 미국인이 사망했던 남북전쟁이 발발하기 전 10년, 링컨이 이 말을 했을 때만큼 지금 미국은 분열돼 홀로 서 있을 수 없는 상황이다.
바이든 대통령은 이 말의 의미를 누구보다도 더 잘 이해하고 있다. 작년 11월 7일 대선 승리를 선언할 때 했던 말을 생각해 보라. 그는 “분열이 아닌 통합을 추구하는 대통령이 되겠다”고 약속했다. 또 “미국은 힘을 보여주는 사례(the example of power)가 아니라 모범을 보여주는 힘(the power of example)을 통해 이끌어 나갈 것”이라고 강조했다. “미국의 혼을 복원”하고 “미국이 전 세계의 존경을 받기 위해” 미국이라는 태피스트리의 이질적인 줄을 다시 잘 짜는 일은 거대한 도전 과제다. 우연인지, 신의 섭리인지, 역사는 바이든 대통령에게 그 일을 맡겼다.
☞그레이엄 앨리슨 하버드대 석좌교수는 핵무기, 중국, 러시아 관련 국가안보 전문가다. 하버드대 케네디스쿨 초대 학장이자 2017년까지 벨퍼 과학·국제관계센터 소장을 맡았다. 클린턴 행정부 당시 국방부 차관보를 지냈다. 2017년 출간된 저서 미·중 강대국간의 전쟁 가능성을 다룬 『예정된 전쟁:미국과 중국은 투키디데스 함정을 벗어날까』는 전 세계적인 베스트셀러가 됐다.
☞투키디데스 함정(Thucydidean Trap)은 패권 국가와 신흥 강대국이 결국 부딪쳐 전쟁이 날 수밖에 없는 상황을 의미한다. 역사학자 투키디데스가 아테네와 스파르타의 전쟁을 두고 자신의 역사서 『펠로폰네소스전쟁사』에서 주장한 것에서 유래했다.
■「
기고문 전문
"Clues on President Biden’s Foreign Policy”」
Though the Biden Administration will include many familiar faces, the Biden presidency will not be a third term of the Obama Administration. Even more starkly, it will not be a second Trump Administration. Remember who Joe Biden is. He is not coming to the White House as a novice. After 8 years as Vice President under Obama and a decade before that as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he has well-developed ideas about the world and about how to conduct relations with other nations.
What will this mean for foreign policy? Expect Biden to formally bury “America First” and American unilateralism. On the campaign trail, Biden criticized Trump’s “America First” for its producing “America alone.” Responding to foreign leaders who called to congratulate him, he repeatedly reassured them that he recognizes America’s allies and partners are essential to America’s success.
The defining international issue for the globe in the 2020s will be the rivalry between a rising China and a ruling United States. From my review of Biden’s past practice, I can identify 5 Rs that offer clues about his likely approach to China: Restoration of normal foreign policy practices; Reversal of Trump’s harmful initiatives; Review of Trump’s “159 accomplishments” in dealing with China through the lens of American national interests; Recognition that China is not just a great power, but much more than that: a classic Thucydidean rival; and Realism about the inescapable fact that the U.S. and China live on a small globe where each faces existential threats neither can defeat by itself. Both face challenges to their survival from climate disruption and nuclear arsenals that pose risks of MAD (mutually assured destruction).
A few words more on each. Restoration of “business as normal” in the making and conduct of foreign policy means that in relations with China, as with all other nations, Biden will put an end to idiosyncratic, personalized, impulsive government by tweet. As he has demonstrated throughout his career, he understands the necessity for deliberation in making foreign policy choices, and normal procedures that in earlier eras were called “diplomacy” in relating to other nations.
Reversing Trump initiatives that have clearly been harming American interests, expect Biden’s administration to rejoin the Paris Accord, the WHO, the UN Human Rights Council, and many of the other multilateral organizations the U.S. played an active role in until Trump withdrew from them. While Trump had an aversion to alliances and multilateral organizations, Biden has always been an alliance man. He knows that alliances can be force multipliers. I am confident that President Biden will honor his pledge to “stand with South Korea, strengthening our alliance to safeguard peace in East Asia and beyond.” He understands the importance of diplomacy. So in the U.S.-China context, expect to see a significant increase in the competence of American diplomats dealing with China at the embassy in Beijing and in Washington, reviving serious conversations at all levels between the U.S. and Chinese governments, returning American staff to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention office in Beijing that Trump withdrew, and demonstrating a readiness to have journalists from the U.S. and China return to each other’s countries if China is willing to allow them to operate on equal terms.
Reviewing what the Trump Administration has touted as “159 accomplishments” in dealing with China, the Biden team will ask about each: does it advance American national interests? Some will be reversed, others repaired. For example, what candidate Biden called “tariff man’s” perverse preoccupation with the bilateral trade imbalance led him to impose many tariffs that harmed American consumers and producers more than they did the target of the tariffs. These will be reconsidered—since we can now all see the results. While Trump’s stated objective was to reduce America’s trade deficit with China, the trade deficit today is larger than when he imposed tariffs.
Recognizing that China is not just a twin of Russia, Biden understands why the Trump Administration’s decision to treat both as what it called “great power competitors” is inadequate. Russia can be understood as a traditional great power competitor. China is a genuine Thucydidean rival. As such, its rise is rapidly shifting the tectonics of power—threatening not only the influence but the very identity of a nation that has led the world for an American Century. This dramatic shift threatens to upend the American-led international order that has provided more than seven decades without great power war and an era of unprecedented increases in global prosperity.
Realism about the inescapable fact that the U.S. and China live on a small globe in which climate as well as nuclear weapons create serious risks of MAD (mutually assured destruction) that impose on both certain necessities. Surviving in this environment requires 4 Cs: thick communication (to minimize misunderstandings and miscalculations); constraints (on initiatives that could trigger escalation to unwanted conflict); coordination and even cooperation to ensure that third-party provocations or accidents don’t drag them into an unwanted war, and that together the number 1 and 2 emitters of greenhouse gases find ways to reduce those emissions to sustain a livable biosphere.
Of course, the paramount challenge for American policy makers in 2021 and as far beyond as anyone can see will lie here at home. Abraham Lincoln captured a profound truth when he quoted the scriptural warning: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln’s proposition is being more severely tested today than at any time since the decade prior to the Civil War (in which more Americans died than in any other war). President Biden appreciates this as much as anybody I follow. Watch his remarks on November 7 after being declared winner of the 2020 election. He pledges “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.” And he underscores how the U.S. leads “by the power of our example, not the example of our power.” Reweaving the disparate strands in the tapestry of the United States to “restore the soul of America” and to “make America respected around the world again” will be a huge challenge. But fortuitously, even providentially, history has prepared him for this job.
Though the Biden Administration will include many familiar faces, the Biden presidency will not be a third term of the Obama Administration. Even more starkly, it will not be a second Trump Administration. Remember who Joe Biden is. He is not coming to the White House as a novice. After 8 years as Vice President under Obama and a decade before that as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he has well-developed ideas about the world and about how to conduct relations with other nations.
What will this mean for foreign policy? Expect Biden to formally bury “America First” and American unilateralism. On the campaign trail, Biden criticized Trump’s “America First” for its producing “America alone.” Responding to foreign leaders who called to congratulate him, he repeatedly reassured them that he recognizes America’s allies and partners are essential to America’s success.
The defining international issue for the globe in the 2020s will be the rivalry between a rising China and a ruling United States. From my review of Biden’s past practice, I can identify 5 Rs that offer clues about his likely approach to China: Restoration of normal foreign policy practices; Reversal of Trump’s harmful initiatives; Review of Trump’s “159 accomplishments” in dealing with China through the lens of American national interests; Recognition that China is not just a great power, but much more than that: a classic Thucydidean rival; and Realism about the inescapable fact that the U.S. and China live on a small globe where each faces existential threats neither can defeat by itself. Both face challenges to their survival from climate disruption and nuclear arsenals that pose risks of MAD (mutually assured destruction).
A few words more on each. Restoration of “business as normal” in the making and conduct of foreign policy means that in relations with China, as with all other nations, Biden will put an end to idiosyncratic, personalized, impulsive government by tweet. As he has demonstrated throughout his career, he understands the necessity for deliberation in making foreign policy choices, and normal procedures that in earlier eras were called “diplomacy” in relating to other nations.
Reversing Trump initiatives that have clearly been harming American interests, expect Biden’s administration to rejoin the Paris Accord, the WHO, the UN Human Rights Council, and many of the other multilateral organizations the U.S. played an active role in until Trump withdrew from them. While Trump had an aversion to alliances and multilateral organizations, Biden has always been an alliance man. He knows that alliances can be force multipliers. I am confident that President Biden will honor his pledge to “stand with South Korea, strengthening our alliance to safeguard peace in East Asia and beyond.” He understands the importance of diplomacy. So in the U.S.-China context, expect to see a significant increase in the competence of American diplomats dealing with China at the embassy in Beijing and in Washington, reviving serious conversations at all levels between the U.S. and Chinese governments, returning American staff to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention office in Beijing that Trump withdrew, and demonstrating a readiness to have journalists from the U.S. and China return to each other’s countries if China is willing to allow them to operate on equal terms.
Reviewing what the Trump Administration has touted as “159 accomplishments” in dealing with China, the Biden team will ask about each: does it advance American national interests? Some will be reversed, others repaired. For example, what candidate Biden called “tariff man’s” perverse preoccupation with the bilateral trade imbalance led him to impose many tariffs that harmed American consumers and producers more than they did the target of the tariffs. These will be reconsidered—since we can now all see the results. While Trump’s stated objective was to reduce America’s trade deficit with China, the trade deficit today is larger than when he imposed tariffs.
Recognizing that China is not just a twin of Russia, Biden understands why the Trump Administration’s decision to treat both as what it called “great power competitors” is inadequate. Russia can be understood as a traditional great power competitor. China is a genuine Thucydidean rival. As such, its rise is rapidly shifting the tectonics of power—threatening not only the influence but the very identity of a nation that has led the world for an American Century. This dramatic shift threatens to upend the American-led international order that has provided more than seven decades without great power war and an era of unprecedented increases in global prosperity.
Realism about the inescapable fact that the U.S. and China live on a small globe in which climate as well as nuclear weapons create serious risks of MAD (mutually assured destruction) that impose on both certain necessities. Surviving in this environment requires 4 Cs: thick communication (to minimize misunderstandings and miscalculations); constraints (on initiatives that could trigger escalation to unwanted conflict); coordination and even cooperation to ensure that third-party provocations or accidents don’t drag them into an unwanted war, and that together the number 1 and 2 emitters of greenhouse gases find ways to reduce those emissions to sustain a livable biosphere.
Of course, the paramount challenge for American policy makers in 2021 and as far beyond as anyone can see will lie here at home. Abraham Lincoln captured a profound truth when he quoted the scriptural warning: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Lincoln’s proposition is being more severely tested today than at any time since the decade prior to the Civil War (in which more Americans died than in any other war). President Biden appreciates this as much as anybody I follow. Watch his remarks on November 7 after being declared winner of the 2020 election. He pledges “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.” And he underscores how the U.S. leads “by the power of our example, not the example of our power.” Reweaving the disparate strands in the tapestry of the United States to “restore the soul of America” and to “make America respected around the world again” will be a huge challenge. But fortuitously, even providentially, history has prepared him for this job.