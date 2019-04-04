 preLoad Image preLoad Image
손흥민, 토트넘 ‘신축 구장’에서 ‘개장 축포’ 날렸다

[중앙일보] 입력 2019.04.04 05:34
한영혜 기자 사진 한영혜 기자
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match betweenTottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the first Premiership match at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

손흥민(27·토트넘)이 신축 구장에서 치른 첫 경기에서 ‘개장 축포’로 날렸다. 이번 시즌 손흥민의 17호, 프리미어리그만 따지면 12호골이자 토트넘의 새로운 홈 구장인 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움의 1호골이다.  
 
손흥민은 4일(한국시간) 영국 런던의 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 열린 크리스털 팰리스와의 2018-2019 프리미어리그(EPL) 31라운드 홈 경기에 선발 출전해 후반 10분 경기의 첫 골을 터뜨렸다.  
 
0-0으로 맞서던 후반 10분 크리스티안 에릭센이 전방 압박으로 볼을 끊어낸 뒤 손흥민에게 연결했다. 박스 오른편에 있던 손흥민은 중앙으로 파고든 뒤 왼발 슈팅을 연결했다. 손흥민의 슈팅은 크리스탈 팰리스 수비수의 발에 맞고 굴절됐고 골대 오른쪽으로 빨려들어갔다.  
 
손흥민은 2월 14일 도르트문트(독일)와의 유럽축구연맹(UEFA) 챔피언스리그 16강 1차전 이후 소속팀에서 이어진 득점 침묵을 깨뜨렸다. 프리미어리그에서는 2월 11일 레스터시티와의 26라운드 이후 골이 나왔다.
 
손흥민은 0-0으로 맞선 가운데 페널티 지역 오른쪽에서 중앙으로 이동하며 수비를 제치고 왼발 슛을 꽂았다.
 
이날 문을 연 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 터진 첫 골에 힘입어 토트넘은 1-0으로 앞서 있다.
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 3, 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. //2019-04-04 05:05:43/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2019 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>

한영혜 기자 han.younghye@joongang.co.kr
 
