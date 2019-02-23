유럽 언론에 비친 '행복한 손흥민', 또 다른 인종차별?

“(미디어에서는) 손흥민의 미소 짓고 있는 얼굴과 행복감에 찬 태도를 언급한다. 손흥민이 자신의 직업에 대해 긍정적인 자세를 갖고 있다는 점에 동의하지 않는 건 아니지만, 그게 그에게만 있는 특별한 점은 아니라고 생각한다. 그리고 백인 선수라면 이런 식으로 언급하지 않을 것이다.”



(The continuous reference to his smiling face and happy demeanour — While I don’t disagree that the guy has a very positive attitude to his job, I don’t think it is unique to him and I don’t think a Caucasian guy would receive the same commentary in the same way.)

“일부 아시아 나라들은 겉으로 드러나는 모습을 중시한다. 때로는 이 때문에 실제 가치보다 낮게 (혹은 높게) 평가되기도 한다. 하지만 손흥민은 그 이상이다. 그는 세계적인 선수, 아니 월드 클래스다. 그런데 (유럽 미디어들을) 그를 마치 이곳에 있는 것만으로도 행복한 동양인처럼 묘사한다.”



(For all there is a big residual emphasis in parts of Asia about presentation, sometimes to the detriment of content or, this guy is way beyond that – he is international, if not actually world clas residual s, but the coverage of him (yours included I am afraid) has conformed to a caricature of the obsequious Asian that is just happy to be there.)

“Heung-Min Son has arrived as a Spurs superstar... so where are the wider plaudits?”



(손흥민이 (토트넘) 스퍼스의 슈퍼스타로 도착했다… 그런데 더 열광적인 찬사는 어디에 있는가?)

“어쩌면 그의 깔끔한 태도 때문에 사람들이 (더 큰 찬사를) 미루게 되는 것일 수 있다. 어쩌면 그가 커리어 초반에 출전했던 큰 경기에서는 그런 모습을 보이지 않았기 때문일 수도 있다. 어쩌면 더 나쁜 이유일 수도 있겠다 : 축구에 깊게 뿌리 박힌 사고방식에서는 동양인 선수들은 진정한 슈퍼스타(Galatico)보다는 조연 역할을 더 잘한다고 생각한다.”



(Perhaps it is the clean-cut attitude that puts some off. Perhaps it is the reputation earned earlier in his career that he goes missing in big games. Or perhaps it is something slightly more sinister; a deep-rooted mentality within football that Asian players are support stars at best rather than the true Galacticos.)

“손흥민을 이곳에 있다는 것만으로 행복해서 흥분한 관광객 취급하지 말라”(Stop treating Son like a starstruck camera-wielder.)유럽의 축구 블로그 ‘풋볼365(Football365)’가 소개한 한 현지 축구팬의 편지다.편지의 내용은 유럽 미디어들이 쓰는 손흥민에 대한 기사가 다소 인종차별적이라고 느껴진다는 것이다.해당 편지는 유럽 미디어들이 세계적 선수인 손흥민을 마치 영국에 여행 와 셀카봉 들고 다니며 신나게 사진 찍는 행복한 동양인을 바라보는 것처럼 다루고 있다며 불만을 표시했다.유럽 언론들이 손흥민이 얼마나 행복한지, 그리고 얼마나 잘 웃는지에 대해 이야기하지만, 다른 선수들에 대해선 이런 이야기는 하지 않는다고 지적한 것이다.실제로 그런 예를 더 찾아볼 수 있다. ‘더 텔레그래프(The Telegraph)’는 손흥민에 대한 기사에서 “A Valentine to Son Heung-min - the Tottenham forward who radiates joy(손흥민에게 보내는 발렌타인 메시지 - 기쁨을 내뿜는 토트넘의 포워드)”라는 제목을 달았다.기사에선 “토트넘의 손흥민이 골을 넣을 때마다 축복의 시선이 쏟아지고, 억제할 수 없는 미소를 띄우는 선수의 기쁨은 마치 싫증내지 않는 아이 같다. (Gaze upon the bliss of Tottenham’s Son Heung-min whenever he scores a goal, the irrepressible smile of a player whose connection with the spontaneous joy felt as a child has not been jaded)”라고 묘사했다.그에 대한 긍정적인 내용이긴 하지만 다른 선수들에 대해선 이렇게 쓰지 않는다는 점을 상기한다면 다소 불편하게 느껴질 수 있다. 손흥민이 얼마나 잘 하는지가 아니라 그의 미소와 그가 얼마나 행복해하는지를 먼저 언급하고 있는 것이다.유로스포츠(Eurosport)는 손흥민의 실력에 비해 찬사가 부족하다며 어쩌면 동양 선수에 대한 편견 때문일 수 있다는 기사를 게재하기도 했다.여기서 Galactico는 원래 레알 마드리드의 슈퍼스타라는 뜻인데, 요즘엔 모든 슈퍼스타를 가리키는 말도 그 뜻이 확장됐다.하지만 손흥민은 경기마다 뛰어난 활약으로 동양인 선수에게 있을 지도 모르는 편견을 날려버리고 있는 중이다.최근 손흥민이 영국 프리미어 리그 올해의 선수에 뽑힐 수 있을지에 대한 관심이 커지고 있다.이 가운데 그의 활약이 더 높게 평가 받지 못하는 이유가 혹시 동양인에 대한 편견이나 고정관념 때문은 아닌지에 대한 의문도 일부 팬들 및 언론들 사이에 제기되고 있다.코리아중앙데일리 Jim Bulley, 강유림 기자 jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr