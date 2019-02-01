위기의 토트넘 구한 '돌아온 영웅(returning hero)' … 손흥민 복귀에 쏟아진 외신 찬사 살펴보니

토트넘 핫스퍼의 한국인 포워드 손흥민은 아시안 컵에서 토요일 돌아왔지만 곧바로 부상에 시달린 팀의 구조에 나섰다. 그의 중요한 동점골에 힘입어 수요일 프리미어 리그 경기에서 왓퍼드를 상대로 2대 1 승리를 거뒀다.



Tottenham Hotspur's South Korea forward Son Heung-min only got back from the Asian Cup on Saturday but rode to the rescue of his injury-hit club side with a vital equaliser as they rallied to beat Watford 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Son Heung-min the returning hero for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side get back to winning ways with victory over Watford at Wembley.

Son Heung-min is back, and so are the winning ways. Do not think of that as a coincidence.

Son’s return was a big boost for Spurs, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli still injured, as they had missed his pace and enterprise and he came close to marking his comeback with a fine goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

"손흥민이 돌아왔고 토트넘의 승리도 돌아왔다. 이는 우연이 아니다" (영국 '데일리 메일')손흥민의 성공적인 복귀에 영국과 유럽의 외신들은 일제히 관련 기사를 쏟아내며 찬사를 보냈다.31일(한국시간) 영국 런던 웸블리에서 열린 왓퍼드와의 경기에서 손흥민은 동점골을 기록하며 팀을 승리로 이끌었다.‘유로 스포츠’와 로이터 통신은 ‘손흥민이 딱 맞는 시간에 복귀해 핫스퍼를 구했다’(Son returns just in time to rescue Spurs)고 썼다.여기서 ‘rode to the rescue’는 손흥민이 마치 팀을 구하기 위해 갑옷을 입고 무장한 중세 기사 같았다는 의미를 갖고 있다. 말을 타고 전투에 나서는 기사를 연상시킨다. 이퀄라이저(equalizer)는 동점골이라는 뜻이다.영국 ‘데일리 메일’은 손흥민을 ‘돌아온 영웅(the returning hero)’으로 묘사했다.데일리 메일은 핫스퍼의 승리가 손흥민 덕분이라고 단정했다.영국의 축구 전문 웹 사이트 ‘팀 토크(Team Talk)’ 는 손흥민이 팀에서 스피드와 경기 운용을 담당하고 있다는 점을 강조했다.‘그의 페이스와 엔터프라이즈(his pace and enterprise)’에서 페이스(pace)는 손흥민의 스피드를 말한다.엔터프라이즈(enterprise)는 원래 비즈니스 용어로 기업이나 사업을 뜻하는데 여기서는 플레이를 만들어 내고, 골이 들어갈 상황을 만들고, 스스로 골을 넣고, 팀을 격려하는 손흥민의 능력을 가리키는 말로 쓰였다.아시안컵은 한국 팬들에게 실망스러운 결과에 그쳤지만, 영국 팬들은 손흥민의 복귀로 기쁨을 만끽하고 있다. 한국 팬들에게는 씁쓸하면서도 달콤한 뉴스인 셈이다.코리아중앙데일리 Jim Bulley, 강유림 기자 jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr