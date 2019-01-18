손흥민 뛰자 BBC도 아시안컵에 급관심···Sonny 뜻은



━

손흥민 출전에 전 세계 미디어 관심





손흥민이 페널티킥 유도와 골 어시스트를 기록하며 한국은 중국에 2-0 승리를 거뒀고, 아시안컵 조별예선 1위를 차지했다.



Heung-Min Son earned a penalty and assisted a goal as South Korea beat China 2-0 to finish top of their Asian Cup group.

전반 12분 손흥민이 빠른 발놀림으로 (중국 선수) 시케를 따돌리며 페널티킥을 얻었다.



Son won the penalty in the 12th minute, his fleet footwork proving too much for Shi Ke.

토트넘의 스타 손흥민이 아부다비에서 중국전 승리를 이끌며 아시안컵을 시작했다.



Tottenham star Son Heung-min begins Asian Cup campaign as he helps South Korea to win over China in Abu Dhabi.

토트넘의 측면 공격수(손흥민)가 한국이 중국을 2-0으로 이기는데 결정적인 역할을 했다.



The Tottenham winger played a crucial role as South Korea defeated China 2-0.

그가 페널티킥을 얻고 또 다른 골에 관여하며 아부다비에서 승리했다.



He won a penalty and set up another goal in a routine win in the Abu Dhabi.





중국전에 맞춰 도착한 그는 김민재의 두 번째 골에 관여하기 전, 페널티킥을 얻어 황의조의 선취골을 도왔다.



Having returned to the side against China, he won the penalty from which Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring before setting up the second goal for Kim Min-jae.



━

BBC는 피곤한 손흥민에 초점 맞춰



26세의 포워드 (손흥민)은 한국 대표팀에 월요일에 합류하기 전 일요일, 토트넘이 1-0으로 패한 맨체스터 유나이티드와의 프리이머 리그 경기에서 풀 90분을 뛰었다.



The forward, 26, played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday before flying out to join the South Korea squad on Monday.





손흥민이 89분을 뛰며 한국이 수요일에 2대 0으로 승리했고, C조 1등으로 16강에 진출했다.



Son played for 89 minutes as South Korea won 2-0 on Wednesday to progress to the last 16 as Group C winners.

“나는 조금 피곤하다”라고 두 골 모두 도움을 준 한국의 캡틴(주장)이 말했다. “하지만 이 빨간 셔츠를 입고 대표팀을 위해 뛸 수 있다는 건 영광이다. 이 토너먼트(아시안컵 대회)에서 나의 첫 번째 경기는 깔끔하게 2-0. 행복한 오후다.”



"I'm a bit tired," said the South Korea captain, who had a hand in both goals. "But it's an honour to wear this red shirt and play for the national team. My first game of the tournament, a clean sheet, 2-0 - it's a happy afternoon."

수요일, 한국이 중국을 상대로 2-0승리를 거두며 2019 아시안컵 조별예선에서 승리하였고 손흥민이 두 골 모두 관여했다.



Heung-Min Son played his part in both of South Korea's goals as they beat China 2-0 to win their group at the 2019 Asian Cup on Wednesday.

Sonny가 UAE에서 한국 대표팀에 합류해서 뛴 첫 경기였다.



Sonny was playing his first minutes since linking up with his national team-mates in the United Arab Emirates.



━

sonny는 나이 어린 남자 부르는 애칭



한국 스포츠 스타들을 외국에선 어떻게 바라보고 있을까. 코리아중앙데일리는 세계 각국의 미디어에 비친 한국 스포츠 스타의 모습을 살펴보는 ‘헤드라인(HEADLINE)’ 시리즈를 연재한다. 이번 주는 아시안컵 3차전에 합류해 한국팀을 승리로 이끈 손흥민 선수에 대한 주요 외신 반응을 정리했다.손흥민은 해외에서도 한국에서처럼 유명한 선수일까? 맞다.한국에서 못지않게 세계적으로 유명한 축구 스타다.지난 9일 열린 아시안컵 조별리그 C조 3차전 한국과 중국의 대결에 전 세계 축구팬들의 관심이 쏠렸던 것도 손흥민의 합류 때문이었다.미국, UAE, 싱가포르, 일본, 독일, 호주, 인도 등 전 세계 외신이 앞다퉈 이 경기의 소식을 전했다.손흥민이 출전하지 않았던 1,2차전에 대한 외신의 관심은 그다지 높지 않았다.영국과 미국에서 유명한 스포츠 미디어 스카이 스포츠(Sky Sports)는 “손흥민이 아시안컵 데뷔 무대에서 빛났다(Son stars on Asian Cup debut)”며 “토트넘의 손흥민이 아시안컵에서 한국이 중국을 상대로 승리하는데 중요한 역할을 했다 (Tottenham's Heung-Min Son plays key role for South Korea in Asian Cup win over China)”고 썼다. 스카이 스포츠가 아시안컵을 자세히 보도하는 건 이례적인 일이다.‘fleet footwork’란 표현은 ‘아주 빠른 발’을 의미한다.손흥민이 너무 빨라서 수비수가 따라가지 못하고 파울을 범했다는 것이다.영국 ‘데일리 메일’ 은 손흥민의 사진을 가득 실으면서 그의 활약을 자세히 전했다.보통 땐 아시안컵 경기를 다루지 않는 BBC 역시 이번 경기 소식을 손흥민 중심으로 전했다.기사의 당일 헤드라인은 ‘Son’s South Korea win Asian Cup group’이었다.‘손흥민의 한국이 아시안컵 조별예선에서 승리했다’는 뜻이다. 조별리그는 영어로 group stage, 줄여서 그냥 group으로 부른다.한국팀이 두 골을 기록하는 데 손흥민이 중요한 역할을 했다는 것도 소개했다.BBC는 특히 손흥민이 잇단 경기 출장으로 엄청나게 피곤할 것 이라는 것에 초점을 맞췄다.영어에서 tournament는 일정 기간 동안 열리는 스포츠 이벤트 전체를 말한다.한국에서는 토너먼트가 승자만 다음 라운드에 진출하고 패자는 탈락하는 경기 방식을 말하지만, 그에 해당하는 영어 표현은 knock out stage다.조별 리그는 group stage. 이번 아시안컵의 경우 16강부터 knock out stage로 치러진다. < 참조 https://news.joins.com/article/22932788 >손흥민의 소속팀 ‘토트넘 핫스퍼’ 역시 홈페이지를 통해 이번 경기를 자세히 소개했다.홈페이지에 실린 보도자료의 제목은 “손흥민이 한국의 조 1위를 도왔다”(Heung-Min Son helps South Korea top the pile)였다.여기서 top the pile은 해당 조에서 1위를 했다는 뜻으로 쓰였다.영국에서 손흥민은 Sonny로 불린다. ‘쏘니’가 아니라 ‘써니’로 발음한다. 언론에서도 이 표현을 자주 쓴다.영국 영어에서 sonny는 자신보다 나이 어린 남자를 부르는 애정 담긴 별칭이다.예를 들어 이름이 Jim인 젊은 남자를 다정하게 부를 때 “Sonny Jim”이라고 한다.대체로 친구나 아들, 혹은 친구들 중 어린 사람을 부르는 애정 어린 말이다.옥스퍼드 영어사전은 sonny를 ‘Used by an older person as a familiar form of address for a young boy’로 정의하고 있다.손흥민이 Sonny로 불리는 건 영어 단어 sonny와 손흥민의 Son을 아우르는 호칭이다. 현지에서 손흥민에 대한 호감도가 그만큼 높다는 의미다.코리아중앙데일리 Jim Bulley, 강유림 기자 jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr