Beauty by design

[KoreaJoongangDaily] 입력 2017.12.11 07:23 수정 2017.12.11 10:47
The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Pocog) unveiled the medals for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics on Monday.

From left: Front, back and side of gold, silver and bronze medals. The medals, which have hangul on the side, are 92.5 millimeters (3.6 inches) in diameter and 9.42 millimeters wide.

Unlike the PyeongChang Winter Olympics medal, the Paralympics medal has “PyeongChang 2018” engraved in braille on the front, under the Paralympic Games’ symbol of three agitos, which is Latin for “I chase.” The back of the medal has the Paralympics’ logo as well as name of each sport. During the event, a total of 133 sets of medals will be awarded. [POCOG]
