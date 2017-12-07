Sports Briefs

OLYMPICS



PyeongChang mascots will cross central Washington



The two mascots for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will walk across central Washington this week to promote the upcoming games, the organizer said Wednesday.



Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, an Asiatic black bear, plan to meet with locals near the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the National Mall starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Korean Cultural Center here.



The same event will be held Sunday as well as next Saturday and Sunday. The PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are slated to run from Feb. 9 to 25 and March 9-18, respectively.



BASEBALL



Wyverns sign Jung Eui-yoon for $2.64 million



The SK Wyverns signed a four-year contract for 2.9 billion won ($2.64 million) with outfielder Jung Eui-yoon on Thursday.



Jung made his KBO debut with the LG Twins in 2005 and was traded to the Wyverns in 2015. After the transfer, Jung recorded a batting average of 0.319 with 56 home runs and 189 RBIs in 315 games.



During the 2016 season, Jung played a vital role as the Wyverns’ fourth batter, recording a batting average of 0.311 with 27 home runs and 100 RBIs while playing in all 144 games. And in 2017, Jung once against played his role as the Wyverns key player, having a 0.321 batting average with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs in 112 games.



By Kang Yoo-rim

